Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US Debt Clock Secret Window Pics, Countdown, Confusion and More
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
68 views
Published 2 months ago

Robert Breaker


Jan 3, 2024


Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the US DEBT CLOCK "SECRET WINDOW PICTURES" as well as the focus 2030 countdown and how 2024 looks to be a year of "CONFUSION."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mfvtJ0Qmo44

Keywords
revelation 12 signconfusioncountdownrobert breakerus debt clocksecret window

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket