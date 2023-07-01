X22 REPORT Ep. 3106b - The [DS] Is Losing Control, We Knew This Day Would Come

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3106b - June 30, 2023

The [DS] Is Losing, Scared, Control Was Taken Away, We Knew This Day Would Come

The [DS] have been trying to destroy the US and remove the constitution, they have failed, The SC has been ruling against them in every case. The [DS] is losing they are scared and panicking. The control was taken away from them, we knew this day would come. Trump is now leading them down a path where the [DS] will push the people into war which means the people will hit the precipice and at the point of destruction they will find the will to change.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Record Night Vision in 4k w/ These Binoculars!!

Click Here --> http://www.nightwatchpro.com

Get Up To 60% OFF Clicking The Link Above^^^