X22 REPORT Ep. 3106b - The [DS] Is Losing Control, We Knew This Day Would Come

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3106b - June 30, 2023
The [DS] Is Losing, Scared, Control Was Taken Away, We Knew This Day Would Come
The [DS] have been trying to destroy the US and remove the constitution, they have failed, The SC has been ruling against them in every case. The [DS] is losing they are scared and panicking. The control was taken away from them, we knew this day would come. Trump is now leading them down a path where the [DS] will push the people into war which means the people will hit the precipice and at the point of destruction they will find the will to change.
