X22 REPORT Ep. 3106b - The [DS] Is Losing Control, We Knew This Day Would Come
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
163 views • 07/01/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3106b - June 30, 2023

The [DS] Is Losing, Scared, Control Was Taken Away, We Knew This Day Would Come

The [DS] have been trying to destroy the US and remove the constitution, they have failed, The SC has been ruling against them in every case. The [DS] is losing they are scared and panicking. The control was taken away from them, we knew this day would come. Trump is now leading them down a path where the [DS] will push the people into war which means the people will hit the precipice and at the point of destruction they will find the will to change.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
