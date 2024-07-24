(5) Homeless Crisis Solution with ALA Ambassador Alliance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The ALA Ambassador Alliance (America, Latin America, Africa)
The Watchmen Program Solution for Security and all Economical & Ecological Problems.
We must teach philanthropy, right down to the common citizen, bringing them up as newly, baptized successful philanthropist. The ALA Alliance will help to achieve this. Membership is not exclusive all past & present Ambassadors are eligible, they will receive educational and financial opportunities to help citizens in need.