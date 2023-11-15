Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 15, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2151 - Great green show today! Buying More stuff will not bring you happiness. Parents are finally waking up to toxic vaccines. Many vehicles are having the mileage tampered with. Sugar massively increases the risk of cancer. High fructose corn syrup is so toxic. USA sending more air defense systems to the Middle East. Plus much much more! High energy must listen show.