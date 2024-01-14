The Houthi Rebels Draw the U.S. into World War III.

The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran are baiting the United States into World War Three. We are going into it like a bull going after a matador's red cape. It could all be avoided. Deprive Israel of funding, demand that they go to the negotiating table with Hamas and the Houthi's will have no reason to attack shipping in the Red Sea. It is unlikely that Joe Biden, nor Congress would do that, so this new Mid-East war is going to grow and expand, and we are going to keep going for that red cape being dangled in front of us.

