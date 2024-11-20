TRANSHUMANISM: THEY HAVE BEEN IMPLANTING US ALL ALONG

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby- 11/19/24: The trans humanism agenda to merge humans with AI, technology, to create human Borg genesis has been going on for generations mainly through the lie of pharmaceuticals. Lisa McGee, top researcher at VaxxChoice.com, returns with her latest bombshell expose. The U.S. government has been filling humans with wireless tech for over a hundred years.