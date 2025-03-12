From House to Rubble, Mustafa’s Story

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mustafa Louisi, a young man in his twenties from Tulkarm refugee camp, had his home demolished by occupation forces to make way for a road connecting Balaouneh and Wakalah neighborhoods. So far, around fifty homes have been destroyed to clear the path for this road.
Interview with: Mustafa Luisi, owner of one of the demolished houses
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 19/02/2025
