From House to Rubble, Mustafa’s Story





Mustafa Louisi, a young man in his twenties from Tulkarm refugee camp, had his home demolished by occupation forces to make way for a road connecting Balaouneh and Wakalah neighborhoods. So far, around fifty homes have been destroyed to clear the path for this road.

Interview with: Mustafa Luisi, owner of one of the demolished houses

Reporting: tasneem Sleet

Filmed: 19/02/2025

