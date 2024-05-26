Live Chat with Paul; -190- Skinwalker S505 + Classic Disc UAPs + Other UFO vid analysis

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Skinwalker best UFOs S505 questioned +

The best classic Discs filmed since 2015 + Other UAP vid + A amazing meteor lights up Portugal sky

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

since now LAN connected via USB cos motherboard fault

[00:11:58] (2) Main Topic Begins - Big Bright Green Fireball over Portugal Videos

[00:22:24] (3) Weird Sheeple - suspected GUFON fans and Tyler Fans

[00:26:13] (4) Brandon Fugal promoting new season of beyond Skinwalker

which Paul does a quick break down about the tech guy being ex-CIA

and claimed to believe hoaxer Bledsoe and Paul plays

him failing a lie detector about the aliens

[00:31:20] (5) Paul catches up on side commenters

[00:34:00] (6) Classic Saucer Discs caught on Film

which are Legit Real Alien Craft and what are mistaken

Paul covers in full details with overlaying image matching

[00:41:00] (6b) Paul enhances the Disc Frame

[00:48:00] (6c) Paul believes he found a balloon match for it

[00:56:00] (6d) Comment catch up - Paul side tracked on AI

and terminator bots topic again so re-Caps it incase others

new to channel!

[01:00:00] (6e) Other possible Mylar's that could match?

[01:09:00] (7) Paul now brings back a old UK disc case

that only got permission to share 2 frames not the video

Paul says this one is real Craft and lists reasons why

comparing to the last video from TPOM!

[01:09:30] (7b) Key Points why its not balloon - Its level

flight mostly throughout video - the steam smoke is venting

and going behind.. showing its heading into a wind.. if balloon

it would move same direction as smoke in a wind!

[01:15:00] (7b) Paul steps last 5 frames every 5 steps

of how it gets smaller and vanishes once the gas venting

ceases

[01:16:42] (7c) Paul thinks this craft is the same one in 1965

captured in CA by Rex Heflin and overlays to prove exact match

to the hat saucer!

[01:26:00] (7d) Comparing it in the editor 1965 craft? with 2018 craft?

[01:32:36] (8) Gravity WAVE generators is a load of Bollocks

and Lazar is proven wrong on it Paul explains!

[01:36:00] (9) Disc videos now finished with.. check comments!

[01:37:00] (10) Why its not a UFO Ad balloon!

[01:41:48] (11) Paul plays 10min clip of Earl Grey

talking about his scary alien grey abduction while Paul eats his Lunch

[01:58:10] (12) Biggest Lie Told? and describe Biden in one word LOL

[02:02:00] (13) Gov demands corps to send them dead aliens?

[02:08:00] (14) Ross Coulhart show us the evidence

[02:14:00] (15) Ashton forbes debunked again over MH370x new found vid errors

[02:16:43] (16) Skinwalker Ranch S05E05 reviewed

[02:29:00] (17) Snubbed by Brandon Fugal for date time

on UFO footage.. proves hes not transparent and wanting

real answers.. or maybe it will show his scientists are conning him

[02:38:00] (18) UFOman Tim is trying to tell us LED Kites

are Alien crafts again!

[02:52:00] (18b) Clearly a highrise with room lights.. hoax!

[03:05:00] (18c) Contactee is lying based on NLP

[03:13:00] (18d) Not the best UFO footage it was just

a RC kite drone with a IR optical zooming camera,

Paul proves his camera lights up distant trees the same!

[03:28:00] (18e) Birds? but most likely Buffterflies migrating

[03:31:00] (19) GUFON does not understand video compression

damage.. Paul explains and shows lizards on tv is cos

of this damage on live tv!

[04:11:00] (20) Movie recommend - Pirates of Silicon Valley {Apple vs Gates}





