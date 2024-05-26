Live Chat with Paul; -190- Skinwalker S505 + Classic Disc UAPs + Other UFO vid analysis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Skinwalker best UFOs S505 questioned +
The best classic Discs filmed since 2015 + Other UAP vid + A amazing meteor lights up Portugal sky
[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits
since now LAN connected via USB cos motherboard fault
[00:11:58] (2) Main Topic Begins - Big Bright Green Fireball over Portugal Videos
[00:22:24] (3) Weird Sheeple - suspected GUFON fans and Tyler Fans
[00:26:13] (4) Brandon Fugal promoting new season of beyond Skinwalker
which Paul does a quick break down about the tech guy being ex-CIA
and claimed to believe hoaxer Bledsoe and Paul plays
him failing a lie detector about the aliens
[00:31:20] (5) Paul catches up on side commenters
[00:34:00] (6) Classic Saucer Discs caught on Film
which are Legit Real Alien Craft and what are mistaken
Paul covers in full details with overlaying image matching
[00:41:00] (6b) Paul enhances the Disc Frame
[00:48:00] (6c) Paul believes he found a balloon match for it
[00:56:00] (6d) Comment catch up - Paul side tracked on AI
and terminator bots topic again so re-Caps it incase others
new to channel!
[01:00:00] (6e) Other possible Mylar's that could match?
[01:09:00] (7) Paul now brings back a old UK disc case
that only got permission to share 2 frames not the video
Paul says this one is real Craft and lists reasons why
comparing to the last video from TPOM!
[01:09:30] (7b) Key Points why its not balloon - Its level
flight mostly throughout video - the steam smoke is venting
and going behind.. showing its heading into a wind.. if balloon
it would move same direction as smoke in a wind!
[01:15:00] (7b) Paul steps last 5 frames every 5 steps
of how it gets smaller and vanishes once the gas venting
ceases
[01:16:42] (7c) Paul thinks this craft is the same one in 1965
captured in CA by Rex Heflin and overlays to prove exact match
to the hat saucer!
[01:26:00] (7d) Comparing it in the editor 1965 craft? with 2018 craft?
[01:32:36] (8) Gravity WAVE generators is a load of Bollocks
and Lazar is proven wrong on it Paul explains!
[01:36:00] (9) Disc videos now finished with.. check comments!
[01:37:00] (10) Why its not a UFO Ad balloon!
[01:41:48] (11) Paul plays 10min clip of Earl Grey
talking about his scary alien grey abduction while Paul eats his Lunch
[01:58:10] (12) Biggest Lie Told? and describe Biden in one word LOL
[02:02:00] (13) Gov demands corps to send them dead aliens?
[02:08:00] (14) Ross Coulhart show us the evidence
[02:14:00] (15) Ashton forbes debunked again over MH370x new found vid errors
[02:16:43] (16) Skinwalker Ranch S05E05 reviewed
[02:29:00] (17) Snubbed by Brandon Fugal for date time
on UFO footage.. proves hes not transparent and wanting
real answers.. or maybe it will show his scientists are conning him
[02:38:00] (18) UFOman Tim is trying to tell us LED Kites
are Alien crafts again!
[02:52:00] (18b) Clearly a highrise with room lights.. hoax!
[03:05:00] (18c) Contactee is lying based on NLP
[03:13:00] (18d) Not the best UFO footage it was just
a RC kite drone with a IR optical zooming camera,
Paul proves his camera lights up distant trees the same!
[03:28:00] (18e) Birds? but most likely Buffterflies migrating
[03:31:00] (19) GUFON does not understand video compression
damage.. Paul explains and shows lizards on tv is cos
of this damage on live tv!
[04:11:00] (20) Movie recommend - Pirates of Silicon Valley {Apple vs Gates}
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
