People are on the streets of Yemen protesting US and UK aggression.

adding...

Moscow condemns the strikes by the USA and the UK in Yemen, stated the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zakharova.

Russia urges the international community to condemn the attack on Yemen, intensify efforts to prevent escalation, she emphasized.

China urges all sides in Yemen to prevent conflict expansion

China called on all sides on Friday to prevent the Yemen conflict from expanding, saying it is concerned about the escalation of tensions in the Red Sea.

💬 "We urge the relevant parties to keep calm and exercise restraint to prevent the conflict from expanding," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.





