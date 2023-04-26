© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Perjury Is Violence Against The Victim.
Proverbs 25:18 (NIV).
18) Like a club or a sword or a sharp arrow
is one who gives false testimony against a neighbor.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Perjury is not just a felony.
It is also an attack on the defendant.
