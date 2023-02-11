BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Soon German tanks will kill Russian people again! | www.kla.tv/25041
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
1 view • 02/11/2023

The “arms export madness of the West” could trigger exactly what one wanted to prevent at all costs: a nuclear escalation! Who actually wants the Ukraine war? There must be much more evil masterminds than Putin – possibly on both sides – who remain completely in the dark. Therefore, Germany in particular must not supply weapons!

👉 https://kla.tv/25041


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Reports on the escalation of the Ukraine war

https://tkp.at/2023/01/06/kriegseskalation-deutsche-panzer-rollen-richtung-osten/

https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/ukraine/id_100105142/ukraine-krieg-im-newsblog-belarus-exilpolitiker-warnt-vor-mobilmachung.html

https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/ausland/internationale-politik/id_100106916/ukraine-krieg-putin-bereitet-neue-mobilmachung-vor-mit-500000-rekruten.html

Ceasefire with Russia

www.kla.tv/21969

Dr. Michael Espendiller

https://t.me/systemgesund/15354

russiawarukrainegermanytanks
