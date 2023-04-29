Joe Biden’s new FAIL, Fox News ratings PLUMMET, & deep space!

Glenn Beck





April 28, 2023





What may become one of Joe Biden’s most embarrassing moments (which is saying a LOT), occurred this week while speaking outside the White House. Glenn and Stu play the clip, which shows a CHILD having a better memory than the president himself. Plus, in this clip the guys discuss Fox News’ DISASTROUS ratings since parting ways with Tucker Carlson, new developments from deep space, and their current fears with artificial intelligence (AI).





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrgboCisHxE