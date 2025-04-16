BrightLearn - GREEN ENERGY GENOCIDE: The Climate Scam by Allan Malcolm Macrae

In "GREEN ENERGY GENOCIDE: The Climate Scam," engineer Allan Malcolm MacRae delivers a scathing critique of the climate change narrative, arguing that it is a politically motivated scam rather than a scientific reality. Tracing its origins back to the 1980s under the label of "Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming" (CAGW), MacRae contends that the United Nations and other proponents have deliberately misled the public, exaggerating the dangers of carbon dioxide (CO2) while ignoring its benefits, such as enhanced crop yields. He asserts that CO2 levels are not dangerously high but rather historically low, citing the near-extinction event during the last Ice Age when photosynthesis was hindered by low CO2 levels. MacRae criticizes the green energy movement, claiming it has led to inefficient energy solutions, higher costs and even loss of life, particularly in developing countries deprived of reliable fossil fuel energy. He advocates for dispatchable energy sources, emphasizing energy efficiency and addressing genuine environmental issues over the fixation on CO2. Backed by scientific evidence and the work of researchers like Dr. Ole Humlum and Dr. Benny Peiser, MacRae's book challenges the mainstream climate narrative, urging a reevaluation of policies and a focus on practical, immediate environmental concerns.





