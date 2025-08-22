Australian journalist Georgia Clark promoted the jabs - took them - got heart problems

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sydney reporter hospitalised after rare Pfizer vaccine side effect ---- https://au.news.yahoo.com/sydney-reporter-in-hospital-after-rare-pfizer-side-effect-082902976.html
Georgia Clarks post - get vaccinated - https://x.com/GeorgiaBClark/status/1425329896188825611?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1425329896188825611%7Ctwgr%5E3aa9fce71ecae8a9439381e3aa9c546345b4c881%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sbs.com.au%2Fnews%2Fthe-feed%2Farticle%2Fjournalist-trolled-by-anti-vaxxers-after-promoting-vaccine-despite-developing-rare-side-effect%2Fshdjzmbe2
Georgia Clarks Update Message - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=533296621057925
Journalist trolled by anti-vaxxers after promoting vaccine despite developing rare side effect - https://www.sbs.com.au/news/the-feed/article/journalist-trolled-by-anti-vaxxers-after-promoting-vaccine-despite-developing-rare-side-effect/shdjzmbe2
