EPOCH TV | Bank of America does the UNTHINKABLE to Jan 6 Customers

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov:
Bank of America does the UNTHINKABLE to Jan 6 CustomersAccording to whistleblowers, #BankofAmerica gave Jan. 6-connected bank records to the #FBI without customers’ knowledge or consent. Whistleblowers claimed that the FBI had become “enveloped in politicization” and that there were several “serious abuses” over an extended period of time.
If you happened to have purchased a gun using a Bank of America credit card, debit card, check, or wire transfer, then you got bumped up to the top of the #FBI list when the bank sent it over.See Full Episode: https://ept.ms/FBISnitchFM