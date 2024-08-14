'Hang On To A Dream' - Tim Hardin Cover, Lyrics:

What can I say, she's walking away

From what we've seen

What can I do, still loving you

It's all a dream ...



How can we hang on to a dream

How can it really be the way it seems ...



What can I do, she's saying we're through

With how it was

What will I try, I still don't see why

She says what she does ...



How can we hang on to a dream

How can it really be the way it seems ...



What can I say, she's walking away

From what we've seen

What can I do, still loving you

It's all a dream ...



How can we hang on to a dream

How can it really be the way it seems

How can we hang on to a dream ...

Burny Hill - 'Hang On To A Dream' - Tim Hardin Cover on an Aeroband Guitar (Piano Sound) 14-08-2024

