Never Again Is Now Global — FULL SERIES

“Never Again Is Now Global,” a five-part docuseries highlighting the parallels between Nazi Germany and global pandemic policies premiered on CHD.TVThe Alliance for Human Research Protection, founded by Holocaust survivor and human rights activist Vera Sharav, produced the film and Sharav directed it.





Each one-hour episode focuses on recent testimonies by Holocaust survivors and their descendants who discuss comparisons between the early repressive stages under the Nazi regime that culminated in the Holocaust and global COVID-19 policies.





Individuals featured in the docuseries explain how Nazi interventions — including the suspension of freedoms, imposition of lockdowns, coerced medical procedures and identity passports — are similar to modern-day dictatorial constraints on citizens worldwide.





