⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(10-16 August 2024)

▫️From 10 to 16 Aug 2024, the Armed Forces of the RU FED delivered 17 group strikes by precision weaponry and attack UAVs at UKR military industry enterprises, airfield infrastructure as well as storages and workshops of attack UAVs.

Strikes were delivered at POL bases, AFU reserves concentration areas, temp deployment areas of nationalist formations & foreign mercs.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces continue to repel attempts of the AFU to invade the territory of the RU FED in Kursk direction.

Army Aviation, UAVs, & artill strikes inflicted fire damage at the located enemy manpower and hardware clusters of two AFU mech'd brigs, one assault brig, and one nat'l guard brig. The enemy's attempts to deploy reserves were thwarted.

▫️Volchansk & Liptsy directions, losses were inflicted on manpower & hardware of 2 AFU mech'd brigs, 2 assault brigs, 1 marine brig, & 2 territorial defence brigs. 4 counter-attacks of AFU assault detachments were repelled.

Over week, AFU losses in areas of Sever GOFs responsibility amounted to 2,765 UKR troops, 33 tanks, 221 armoured fight vehics, including 13 U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehics & 8 U.S.-made Stryker armoured personnel carriers as well as 117 motor vehics.

Course of counter-battery warfare, 7 MLRS launchers & 34 field artill guns were destroyed. 3 U.S.-made Patriot SAM systs & 1 Buk-M1 SAM syst as well as 4 electronic warfare stations destroyed.

▫️Over week, units of the Zapad GOFs took more advantageous lines & positions inflicted losses on formations of 5 AFU mech'd brigs, 1 airmobile brig, one assault brig, & 2 territorial defence brigs. 12 counter-attacks launched by AFU units repelled.

AFU losses up to 3,450 UKR troops, 6 tanks, 18 armd fight vehics, including 9 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, & 34 motor vehics.

Course of counter-battery warfare, 36 field artill guns, including 15 US-made, German-made, & Polish-made 155-mm howitzers and SP'd artill systs were destroyed. 4 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations as well as 23 field artill guns were destroyed.

▫️Yug GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front lines & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of 4 AFU mech'd brigs, one motor'd infantry brig, 3 assault brigs, two airmobile brigs, and one territorial def brig. 4 counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments repelled.

AFU losses up to 3,825 UKR troops, 9 armoured fight vehics, 29 motor vehics, and 50 field artill guns. 3 AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Active actions, units of the Tsentr GOFs liberated Lisnichnoye, Ivanovka, & Sergeyevka (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on formations of 4 AFU mech'd brigs, one infantry brig, two assault brigs, and one territorial defence brig. 20 counter-attacks launched by AFU units were repelled.

Over week in this direction, the AFU losses amounted to up to 3,195 UKR troops, 4 tanks, including 2 US-made M1A1 Abrams tanks, 15 armoured fighting vehics, 23 motor vehics, & 29 field artill guns.

▫️Vostok GOFs took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two AFU mech'd brigs, one motor'd infantry brig, and two territorial defence brigs. 8 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments repelled.



AFU losses up to 770 UKR troops, 34 motor vehics, and 19 field artill guns. 8 AFU ammo depots destroyed.



▫️Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on formations of one AFU mech'd brig, one infantry brig, one mtn assault brig, one marine brig, and one territorial def brig.



AFU losses up to 555 UKR troops, 2 infantry fight vehics, 48 motor vehics, 14 field artill guns & 6 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howis. 3 electronic warfare stations & 8 ammo depots destroyed.



▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviation, UAVs & Missile Troops & Artill of the RU GOFs destroyed 1 Su-27 fighter jet of the UKR AF at the base airfield as well as 3 U.S.-made HIMARS launchers.



▫️Tonight, AD units repelled a group strike by 12 U.S.-made ATACMS op'l-tactical missiles launched at the Crimean Bridge. All missiles destroyed.



Over week, 1 Mi-8 helicopter of the UKR AF, 8 Tochka-U tactical missiles, 11 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, one U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bomb, four U.S.-made HIMARS and one BUK SAM systs missiles, 70 U.S.-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles, and 543 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.



▫️Units of the Black Sea Fleet and Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed three uncrewed surface vehicles and damaged one uncrewed surface vehicle of the Ukrainian Navy.



▫️Over past week, 57 UKR servicemen surrendered on the line of contact.



▫️In total, 638 airplanes and 279 helicopters, 30,050 unmanned aerial vehicles, 569 air defence missile systems, 17,307 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,406 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,295 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,833 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.