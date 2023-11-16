Gilbert: Dem Party 'Set It Up' For Michelle Obama To Be Pres. Candidate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Los Angeles filmmaker Joel Gilbert tells One America News that the Democrat Party has "set up" Michelle Obama to be the official Democratic Nominee in the 2024 Presidential race. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
