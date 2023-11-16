Gilbert: Dem Party 'Set It Up' For Michelle Obama To Be Pres. Candidate

49 views • 11/16/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

Los Angeles filmmaker Joel Gilbert tells One America News that the Democrat Party has "set up" Michelle Obama to be the official Democratic Nominee in the 2024 Presidential race. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.