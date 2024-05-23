NOT JUST ANUDDAH SHOAH 🎭 GOYIMZES

HOLY SH*T





Former director of the FBI James Comey panics that Donald Trump would go after the DOJ and FBI if he gets elected, begs people to vote for Biden:





"He's coming for them.. don't care how you feel about Joe Biden, you must vote for him.."





Their desperation is showing.





You must realize that this isn't an interview; this is a performance 🎭





In some parallel existence, Comey believes he's a 'crusader'...but we all know that's utter bunkum [hat tip to MM 🎩]





You protect scumbags, pal - nothing more than that 💯