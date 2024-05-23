NOT JUST ANUDDAH SHOAH 🎭 GOYIMZES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOLY SH*T
Former director of the FBI James Comey panics that Donald Trump would go after the DOJ and FBI if he gets elected, begs people to vote for Biden:
"He's coming for them.. don't care how you feel about Joe Biden, you must vote for him.."
Their desperation is showing.
Source: https://x.com/TaraBull808/status/1793360759357137057
Thumbnail: https://medium.com/@frank.bailey.jr/day-27-its-showtime-9344b8aa959e
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://gifer.com/en/2cpd
You must realize that this isn't an interview; this is a performance 🎭
In some parallel existence, Comey believes he's a 'crusader'...but we all know that's utter bunkum [hat tip to MM 🎩]
You protect scumbags, pal - nothing more than that 💯