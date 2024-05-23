NOT JUST ANUDDAH SHOAH 🎭 GOYIMZES

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
HOLY SH*T


Former director of the FBI James Comey panics that Donald Trump would go after the DOJ and FBI if he gets elected, begs people to vote for Biden:


"He's coming for them.. don't care how you feel about Joe Biden, you must vote for him.."


Their desperation is showing.


Source: https://x.com/TaraBull808/status/1793360759357137057


Thumbnail: https://medium.com/@frank.bailey.jr/day-27-its-showtime-9344b8aa959e


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://gifer.com/en/2cpd


You must realize that this isn't an interview; this is a performance 🎭


In some parallel existence, Comey believes he's a 'crusader'...but we all know that's utter bunkum [hat tip to MM 🎩]


You protect scumbags, pal - nothing more than that 💯

