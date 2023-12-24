Demolishing the Medical Kill-Box!

Let’s talk about medical incarceration, forced removal from your home by government goons, followed by indefinite imprisonment, combined with forced injections and who knows what other atrocities.

That's the future the demon vampire creature, Kathy Hochul, wants in New York State. It's what Florida dough boy, Ron DeSantis, has already signed into his state legislation (SB 2006).

Linktr.ee/PoetProphetic