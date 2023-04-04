BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Parental, Guns, Rights, Homeless, Covid, Banking
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
333 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 04/04/2023

➖ARTICLES TO READ➖


GOP House passes Parents Bill of Rights Act, fulfills top priority in Commitment to America pledge / By Nicholas Ballasy / March 24, 2023

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/gop-led-house-passes-parents-bill-rights-act?utm_source=pl&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=pljtn

This guide is a must-have for any parent who wants to save their child from indoctrination.

https://thekidsguide.com/fightingindoctrination/?promotioncode=X93AC23A


West Coast, Messed Coast™: Fire, Fire Everywhere — Thanks to the 'Homeless'

BY VICTORIA TAFT 4:42 PM ON MARCH 24, 2023

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2023/03/24/west-coast-messed-coast-fire-fire-everywhere-thanks-to-the-homeless-n1679999


EXCLUSIVE: Are lab leak-denying scientists up to their old tricks? Fauci-backed research team accused of omitting key data from report linking Covid to raccoon dogs / By MANSUR SHAHEEN DEPUTY HEALTH EDITOR FOR DAILYMAIL.COM / UPDATED: 15:02 EDT, 24 March 2023

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11890659/Fauci-backed-research-team-omitted-key-information-report-linking-Covid-raccoon-dogs.html


CHART 1

🇳🇱 ING Groep largest Dutch banking and finance group, 50 million customers in 65 countries. They haven't seen anything yet, they're all broke

https://t.me/EXPOSEthePEDOSendOfTheCABAL/36648



➖VIDEO CREDITS➖


Is France overthrowing it’s government? / Patriots of Ventura County / @patriotsofventuracounty

https://truthsocial.com/users/patriotsofventuracounty/statuses/110080201917002130


The Chairman of Signature Bank holding a Pride Council Mtg on pronouns. And you wonder why the bank failed?! 🤮🤮🤮

https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34762


They’re coming for your guns…

https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34772


Share with any liberal that wants to take away your guns!

https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34795


NO TO CBDC CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCIES. IT'S 100% SLAVERY OF ALL

https://t.me/c/1711901317/1115




Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,

But a false witness, deceit



🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ http://truthparadigm.news

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv


💎TREASURE💎

■ https://tinyurl.com/IvermectinResources

■ https://cspoa.org

■ https://www.j6truth.org/

■ https://thepatriotlight.com/

■ https://www.devolution.link

■ https://covid19criticalcare.com

■ https://reawakeningseries.com

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.tv

■ https://ministry.truthparadigm.news

■ http://truthparadigm.net


Keywords
freedomvaccinesgodglobalistsreligionainwobidencabalwhopandemicbankinghomelessfaucigunrightswefcovfefecovidesgdigitalidparentalrightsgreatresetcbdcdigitalcurrencyushouse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy