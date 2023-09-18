ThePatriotNurse: Inflation, Domestic Conflict, and WW3. The News has it WRONG.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 1June2023:
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the most important informative steps for prepping based on historically informed priorities and current events. The inflation we are experiencing is only the beginning of a cycle that is all too familiar throughout history.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/