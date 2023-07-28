- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 25.JUL.2023

8:00PM EST

#744 // THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE UGLY - LIVE

Clay Clark joins us are we review a tale seemingly from the pages of the fictional Olde West. Set in a time of teetering global power dynamics, three unique entities wrestle for dominance. Donald Trump representing The Good, a gritty maverick known for his audacious charm and strategic prowess; the Globalists representing The Bad, a shadowy cadre of international elites with immense, unseen hand on the ship of State's wheel; and Corrupt Justice, a malevolent force distorting truth to suit its insidious agenda, slavishly seeking to please their master's call.

Trump, the embodiment of relentless determination and bold iconoclasm, strode into the fray, aiming to dismantle deceptive webs spun by the faceless Globalists through their puppet-media. These invisible puppet masters stretched their hands into every socio-political corner, manipulate events from the shadows, their ultimate goal - world domination.

As Trump exposes their intricate strategies and covert operations, the Globalists react. They unleash their darkest weapon, Corrupt Justice. Cloaked under a veneer of legality, Corrupt Justice is a vile entity that bends law and truth to its masters' whims, posing a seemingly insurmountable hurdle for Trump. Yet, drawing from the annals of his past triumphs, the Art of the Deal, and his inherent strategic acumen, Trump outmaneuvers Corrupt Justice. In a climactic showdown broadcast live across the world, he unveils the sinister nature of this judicial marionette, effectively severing its puppet strings.

Public sentiment shifts. The once untouchable Globalists face an outpouring of scrutiny and outrage. Trump's victory, while personal, stands as a beacon for truth, justice, and individual bravery. In this modern epic, The Trump, The Globalists, and The Corrupt Justice, righteousness ultimately prevails, demonstrating that truth, courage, and strategic resolve are the ultimate game-changers in our ever-evolving world.

