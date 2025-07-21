BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
P.18a JK’s hospitalisation; OEDEMA in JK’s arm; Allergic RASHES from drug cocktail MVI_5385-9,90-3merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
300 followers
33 views • 2 months ago

JK has got painful swelling in her right arm, right face cheek, and rashes all over her face and upper body, probably from allergic reactions to one or more of the cocktail of drugs she has put on. The usual below standard wound care continues, if only, however not only, the regularity of hygienic cleaning of the lesions. Nutrition is still way below acceptable standards for health and palatability. JK slept again for a fair while during my visit, so I left her to enjoy it. INSTITUTION: Joondalup Health Campus

healthobesitynutritionmedicinefentanylliver diseaseoxycodonepain managementcongestive heart failureenemacovidchlorine dioxide solutionphysiotherapykidney diseaselymphedemaexudatejoondalup health campusiron transfusion
