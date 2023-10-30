Zionism is a Political Ideology that’s barely a Hundred Years Old - Anti-Zionism is NOT Anti-Semitism - Richard Medhurst

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Zionism is a political ideology that’s barely a hundred years old; the Jewish people, the Jewish faith, these are thousands of years old. So anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism. Not to mention that Palestinians and all Arabs are Semites themselves." - Richard Medhurst
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2021/10/25/669184/Fired-for-Criticizing-Israel
This is a very good quick video from Richard, by PressTV. Richard is also at his YT channel. He just got demonetized and videos taken down for explaining history and stating facts.