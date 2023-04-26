763 celebrities dead after Covid vaccine! How many more citizens died then?! | www.kla.tv/25840

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
763 prominent
Covid vaccine deaths and hundreds of prominent vaccine victims – a huge vaccine
crime comes to light with powerful evidence! Kla.TV has compiled 17 hours of
footage documenting horrifying consequences and a worldwide death toll
following the Corona vaccine. If so many died among celebrities alone, what
will it be like for the anonymous and unknown who are not published in the
media?
👉 https://kla.tv/25840
▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
As long as we
don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we
are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV
-
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Media denigration of Peter Ganz
https://www.zvw.de/stuttgart-region/am-gedenktag-9-november-querdenker-zeigen-impfopfer-ausstellung-in-stuttgart_arid-576641
https://www.regensburg-digital.de/jubel-fuer-hoecke-fan-und-seine-galerie-des-grauens/08042022
3,500 Vaccination fates – Gallery of Horror by Peter Ganz
https://corona-blog.net/2022/02/23/der-unermuedliche-peter-ganz-der-mit-einer-grossartigen-aktion-auf-die-impfopfer-aufmerksam-macht-die-galerie-des-grauens
https://www.galeriedesgrauens.org
Photo-action of vaccination deaths in France https://odysee.com/@D%C3%A9p%C3%AAchesCitoyennes:e/New-compil-extra-short-10-de%CC%81cembre---SD-480%C2%A0p:5
Camp bed action in front oft he German Bundestag
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRbnyY00R_0
https://www.swr.de/swr1/swr1leute/kardiologe-bernhard-schieffer-post-vac-syndrom-100.html
https://nichtgenesenkids.de
Warning cry from Israel: Most grave side effects and death cases after Corona vaccination
https://www.vaxtestimonies.org/de
Top athletes collapse and die after vaccination
https://www.wochenblick.at/corona/tragische-haeufung-ueber-100-sportler-kollabierten-im-november-viele-tot
Numerous death cases hushed up as Covid and Long-Covid
https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/deutschland/gesellschaft/id_100146026/katrin-goering-eckardt-ueber-long-covid-fehler-sollten-wir-nicht-wiederholen-.html
https://www.tagesschau.de/wissen/gesundheit/studie-long-covid-101.html
https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/gesundheit-oekologie/eine-impfpflicht-wuerde-das-tor-zum-missbrauch-weit-oeffnen-li.219816?pid=truel
Oberst Gagliano dies shortly after vaccination
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jUA21UhjSdK0
Pilotes, flight attendants and Co-pilots die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HbpfrULOcIc
763 celebrities dead after Covid vaccination and hundreds of celebrities harmed by vaccination
PROMINENTE AUS ALLEN BEREICHEN LEIDEN UNTER NEBENWIRKUNGEN UND STERBEN NACH DER IMPFUNG
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gf0cyI0KUxIB
TEIL II PROMINENTE LEIDEN UNTER NEBENWIRKUNGEN UND STERBEN NACH DER IMPFUNG
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r3zoqhLDtky6
TEIL III – PROMINENTE LEIDEN UNTER NEBENWIRKUNGEN UND STERBEN NACH DER IMPFUNG
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wm5ECErGH2Di
All sources: www.kla.tv/25840