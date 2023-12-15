US Using Myanmar and Philippines to Encircle, Contain China's and Asia's Rise

- US is destabilizing Myanmar and backing militants physically attacking Chinese Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure, while using its political capture of the Philippines to transform the nation into a Ukraine-style battering ram against China;
- Along with a large and growing US military presence in Asia and other forms of political interference in the region, the US seeks to create a united front against China or destabilize the region to deny China's and Asia's continued rise;
- Current US foreign policy regarding the containment of China is a continuation of a decades-long policy articulated in US memos, cables, and documents stretching back to the end of WW2;
- The US is not building up its "partners" in Asia-Pacific, but rather preparing them to suffer a similar fate to that of Ukraine in Eastern Europe;
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: / landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.