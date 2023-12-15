US Using Myanmar and Philippines to Encircle, Contain China's and Asia's Rise

- US is destabilizing Myanmar and backing militants physically attacking Chinese Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure, while using its political capture of the Philippines to transform the nation into a Ukraine-style battering ram against China;

- Along with a large and growing US military presence in Asia and other forms of political interference in the region, the US seeks to create a united front against China or destabilize the region to deny China's and Asia's continued rise;

- Current US foreign policy regarding the containment of China is a continuation of a decades-long policy articulated in US memos, cables, and documents stretching back to the end of WW2;

- The US is not building up its "partners" in Asia-Pacific, but rather preparing them to suffer a similar fate to that of Ukraine in Eastern Europe;

