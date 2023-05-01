Bill Gates admits the vaccine is worthless and vaccine passports are pointless

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After he sold his pharma stock (and made 400 million in profits), he flip-flopped 180 degrees from vaccine zealot to vaccine critic (as he bought puts, to make even more money). Here he admits this current jab is a disaster and raises billions more for another "stab" at it, to make a "better" vax that can then justify tracking and tracing with passports. It's all so obvious to people with their eyes open, and he doesn't even try to hide it anymore.