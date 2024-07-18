AfD leader Alice Weidel announces plan for mass deportations in Germany.

Germany needs 1.5 million more new immigrants per year in order to save the country’s pension system:

Studies demonstrated that Germany needs a steady inflow of about 500,000 skilled foreign immigrants per year, every year, until 2050!

Retiring into pension workers and extremely low fertility rates risk catastrophic economic collapse.

Due to extremely low fertility rates, former German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble calculated that German debt could rise to 220% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), by 2060!

"It is projected that 3,000,000 nurses will be needed by 2060, in Germany.

Currently, roughly 1 million nurses work in the Country."

Germany tries to recruit 500,000 nurses from Africa!

A United Nations (UN) statistical and economic study estimated that with the irreversible birth rate that plagues all European Countries, in order to keep the working population stable, the ratio of 3:1 workers/retirees stable, pension age stable at 67, 6.1 million young foreign immigrants should be accepted every year, until year 2050!

By 2050, Europe will have a population of 520,000,000 40% of whom will be made up of immigrants and their descendants:

Replacement migration for keeping the total population and the working age population constant in Europe up to year 2060 demographic research calculated needed annual inflow of foreign immigrants at about 2 million.

Keeping the support ratio constant still remains an unattainable goal because of unrealistic migration numbers necessary:

In 2030 World GDP will be losing annually $8.5 trillion due to shortages of 85 million skilled workers:

German police union: "It would take us more than 80 years to deport 50,000 illegal immigrants, in the same time millions more would have arrived here":

