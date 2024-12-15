BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
3 DAYS OF DARKNESS Ending in 2025??? Commandment 9
End the global reset
End the global reset
6 months ago

If this I'm going over the 9th plague about Egypt the 3 days of darkness. Also corresponding to the 9th commandment of thou shall not bear false witness. Are we going to have a three days of darkness in the last days? Many think so but I'm not for sure. But I will show you another 3 days that sums up the entire course of this Earth over a 6,000 year period that might very well be ending in 2025. This is a theory but one that I think needs to be brought out


You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]


For the best teaching on Passover which is in April and the very one that all of us needs to be in I'm leaving the link for the best writing you'll ever see over the Passover and want it everyone needs to see because I'm trying to save as many lives as I can


The Power In PASSOVER


https://larrygmeguiar2.com/Power_In_Passover1.htm

