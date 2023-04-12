© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/spellers-doc-wins-top-film-festival-honors/
Del and The HighWire Team are thrilled to share that the documentary
“Spellers,” inspired by the book ‘Underestimated,’ by JB and Jamie
Handley, won ‘Best Documentary’ and the ‘Donor’s Choice’ Awards at the
Phoenix Film Festival! The film explores the incredible journey of
non-speaking young adults as they discover their voices through the
method of ‘Spelling to Communicate.’