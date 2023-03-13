© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Money is a Mass Delusion - NOW The Normies are Getting it...
====My Links=================
https://markdownlinks.com/@ShaneStPierre
Sources:
Money - Humanity's Biggest Illusion [People Don't See It]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/H6IpzS
People Don't See It - Alan Watts on The Illusion of Money And Wealth
https://youtu.be/MFO6OtnmEDo
The Illusion of MONEY, TIME & EGO - Alan Watts
https://youtu.be/dYSQ1NF1hvw
The Illusion of Money: A Documentary Film
https://youtu.be/h5wZF2uROBQ
Money: Humanity's Biggest Illusion
https://youtu.be/MFO6OtnmEDo
https://kylecease.com/movie/
What is Money Illusion?
Money illusion, also known as price illusion, is an economic theory that states that individuals usually tend to view their income and wealth in nominal terms, as opposed to real terms.
Money Illusion
https://corporatefinanceinstitute.com/resources/knowledge/economics/money-illusion/