BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‘Reeks of politics’: Donald Trump could be arrested
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 03/19/2023

An arrest of Donald Trump could strengthen the former US president’s case he is “victim number one of the political swamp”, according to Sky News host James Morrow. Mr Trump announced he may be indicted on Tuesday regarding an ongoing investigation by Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin L Bragg over a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels made prior to the 2016 presidential election. “To make it all the more political, there are reportedly meetings being held with police, secret service, and other law enforcement agencies, including counter-terrorism squads, suggesting that this district attorney wants to do the full-on perp-walk route with a handcuffed Donald Trump being dragged into his courthouse,” Mr Morrow said. “This all reeks of politics.”

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy