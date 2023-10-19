Horrifying Moment! Ukrainian Drones Blows Up Russian Military Vehicles

US Military News





Oct 18, 2023





Ukraine is stepping up its game when it comes to drone technology, and they've just revealed a previously undisclosed initiative. In exclusive interviews, Ukrainian military officials and manufacturers have spilt the beans on what they've been up to. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, has shared some impressive statistics - from November to May, a whopping 10,000 drone pilots have been trained, with another 10,000 currently undergoing training as part of this ambitious program.





The Ukrainian military has released some remarkable aerial footage showing a Ukrainian drone taking out a Russian BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle. The video captures the explosive destruction of the vehicle, sending its turret soaring nearly a hundred feet into the air. This BMP-1 was allegedly eliminated by the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade's soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia region.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ge3Ei5TeD4A