Surprising Homeless Shelter Resident Thelma With a Car! | Grants Pass Gospel Rescue Mission

It’s not every day that we get to give away a car! Thanks to the generosity of our community, we were able to bless current resident, Thelma, for all her efforts while here at the Mission.

I had the pleasure of surprising her with (as she affectionately calls it) “Goldie, the super bucket!” Allow me to share with you why I thought she would be the best recipient of a wonderful and reliable vehicle.

Let me tell you about Miss Thelma Jenkins! She came to us in the summer of 2022 and has been a wonderful source of laughter, wisdom, and love. After being widowed, Thelma moved to Grants Pass and stayed with family for several years. Over time, she decided that she needed to have her own space. Despite her efforts to secure housing, she was unable to find anything that she could afford at the time and found herself at the steps of the Mission.

Over the last year and half, I have watched this woman struggle with a range of emotions regarding her circumstances and move into acceptance and further into grace. She takes feedback well and implements it swiftly. She is not afraid to ask questions or contribute to a conversation. It is not uncommon for her to volunteer to cover someone’s chore or pick up a chore that hasn’t been assigned. She is always looking out for her sisters and is a shining example of good character and ethics.

Additionally, Thelma has secured employment, built savings, is paying off debt, gotten her health issues under control, restored relationships, and built confidence. She is always willing to step up and help anyone! I frequent her place of employment and can easily find her by following her magnetic laugh! I have seen her working and helping customers when she hasn’t seen me, and every time I am inspired by her natural propensity to go the extra mile!

Thelma has been diligent with her budgeting to pay off debt and save for her future. She has been taking taxis to and from work as she often starts before, or gets off work after, busses run. She has not complained! She set about it as a necessary part of her employment. Her character and effort to gain independence is what prompted us to give her the donated Buick. This car will enable her to make it to appointments and work in a more timely manner, and offers her a level of independence otherwise unattainable with the public transit system. I am honored to be a part of her journey and life. (By: Monica Conley, Women's Coordinator)

