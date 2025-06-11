BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Iran: Russia moving ahead building new Nuclear reactors in Iran — IRIB News
☢️ Iran boosts nuclear power: new reactors under construction in Bushehr

Iranian media has released footage showing the progress of the second and third reactors at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Construction is on track, with plans to complete the second reactor by 2026 and the third by 2027. (shortened video)

Back in 2014, Russia and Iran signed a deal for two new ‘turnkey’ reactors.

Adding: BREAKING | Leaked documents released (shown) by Iranian media reportedly reveal that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has been fully coordinating with Israel and carrying out its directives. 

These files are part of the sensitive intelligence cache Iran recently seized from Israel.

