POV Ep 1 - Is USA Turning Marxist? | Ex-Communist Compares Joe Biden's America to Eastern Bloc

In this debut episode of VonAllen POV, Milena talks about similarities in America to her childhood under Communist Rule in Bulgaria. This conversation was within the context of the changes in the NFL over the last few years influenced by Marxist organizations like Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and the Democrat Party.
Originally aired July 4th, 2020
