BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

POV Ep 1 - Is USA Turning Marxist? | Ex-Communist Compares Joe Biden's America to Eastern Bloc
Von Allen
Von Allen
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 10/11/2023

In this debut episode of VonAllen POV, Milena talks about similarities in America to her childhood under Communist Rule in Bulgaria. This conversation was within the context of the changes in the NFL over the last few years influenced by Marxist organizations like Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and the Democrat Party.
Originally aired July 4th, 2020
#VonAllenPOV
#Communism
#AmericanMarxism
#Bulgaria

Keywords
communismfreedom of speechmarxismcommunistsoviet unioncold warbulgariavonallen povvon allenamerican marxismex communist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy