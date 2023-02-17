X22 REPORT Ep. 3000b - Soros Enters The Picture, Stage Set, The Pyramid Is Collapsing

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3000b - Feb 17, 2023

Soros Enters The Picture, Stage Set, The Pyramid Is Collapsing

The [DS] is trying to get back at the patriots, they are creating chaos and anarchy. Their pyramid is collapsing, they are fighting for the their lives and they do not have the ammunition to use on Trump.

Trump and the patriots have all the leverage, one of their last attempts is to try to beat Trump in the 2024 elections. Soros just entered the picture and he is now backing DeSantis. Why choose DeSantis, because they believe they can win and then have DeSantis lose the Presidency. Lets see how this all plays out in the end.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 67% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22

Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^

