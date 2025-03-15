BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - March 15 2025 6AM GMT
March 15, 2025

rt.com


We report from a landmark beyond the Russian border city of Sudzha, as it's retaken by Moscow's troops after a seven-month Ukrainian occupation. With recruiting centers sprouting in Germany to send volunteer troops to Ukraine, concerns mount over the return of radicalized migrants with combat experience - and the implications for European security. RT investigates in an exclusive report. Crowds protest the International Criminal Court’s arrest of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, as he makes his first appearance on murder charges over the crackdown on drug dealers during his tenure.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

