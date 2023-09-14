Shemane Nugent | The Faith and Freedom Show | Guest: Moms on a Mission | Parental Notification Bill | California | Transgenderism Indoctrination

Shemane Nugent, from the Faith and Freedom show, invites Moms on a Mission to discuss the outstanding results of parents standing up for their Constitutional rights to be notified if their children are choosing to adopt a different gender then their true, scientific gender, if they use a different pronoun, or choose to use the restroom of the opposite sex. Murrieta Valley Unified School District adopted a Parental Notification Policy less than 30 days after neighboring Chino Valley Unified School District did. All teachers and parents are encouraged to stand up to this radical left agenda by connecting with those who are like minded, exposing what is happening, and speaking the truth.







https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/08/15/california-ag-hints-at-investigating-second-school-board-to-back-parental-rights-on-kids-gender-transitions/





