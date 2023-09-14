BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shemane Nugent | The Faith and Freedom Show | Guest: Moms on a Mission | Parental Notification Bill | California | Transgenderism Indoctrination
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 09/14/2023

Shemane Nugent, from the Faith and Freedom show, invites Moms on a Mission to discuss the outstanding results of parents standing up for their Constitutional rights to be notified if their children are choosing to adopt a different gender then their true, scientific gender, if they use a different pronoun, or choose to use the restroom of the opposite sex. Murrieta Valley Unified School District adopted a Parental Notification Policy less than 30 days after neighboring Chino Valley Unified School District did.  All teachers and parents are encouraged to stand up to this radical left agenda by connecting with those who are like minded, exposing what is happening, and speaking the truth.  



Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com  - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com  - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first 

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order. 


Links:

https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/08/15/california-ag-hints-at-investigating-second-school-board-to-back-parental-rights-on-kids-gender-transitions/


www.momsonamission.net 


Keywords
educationshemane nugentmomsonamisson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy