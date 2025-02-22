Robot that does your chores & might kill you in your sleep

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robot that does your chores and might kill you in your sleep
1X Technologies has introduced NEO Gamma, the humanoid robot that walks, talks, and attempts to move like humans.
It can squat to pick things up, sit in chairs, and recognize objects. Plus, it’s 10x more reliable and way quieter than an old vacuum.
Just remember, it’s safe... until it’s not. 👀😬