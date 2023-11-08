© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You know who has been keeping Audrey Hale's manifesto from you??? LYING DOG-FACE-ONE-TRICK PONY SOLDIERS
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=lying+dog+face+pony+soldier+meaning&t=newext&atb=v289-1&ia=web
https://www.conservapedia.com/Joe_Biden
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/grand-canyon-university-biden-administration-christian/2023/10/06/id/1137282/
https://www.conservapedia.com/index.php?title=Audrey_Hale&redirect=no
https://rumble.com/v3u9gha-nashville-shooters-manifesto-causes-the-media-to-melt-down-ep.-2126-1127202.html
^^^^^ Click the links and boost you IQ!