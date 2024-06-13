G7 summit begins in Italy.

Old German song added into the video.

adding:

NarcoFuhrer Zelensky calls on G7 leaders to approve the Marshall Plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Adding:

The head of the Thai Foreign Ministry in Nizhny Novgorod presented Lavrov with a letter of the country’s intention to become a full member of BRICS, the Thai Foreign Ministry reports.

and:

The current head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has not yet been invited to the informal dinner of EU leaders on June 17, where key positions in the EU will be discussed.

Politico reported that excluding the head of the EC from the meeting was suggested by European Council President Charles Michel, who is allegedly trying to block von der Leyen's reappointment for a second term.

The two European leaders have a tense relationship: Michel has repeatedly criticized the head of the EC and urged her to be apolitical and impartial in accordance with the requirements of her position.

More Ursula: Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that the G7 countries will provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan by the end of the year using profits from Russian frozen assets.

adding: Biden and Zelensky signed a 10-year security agreement between the United States and Ukraine today.

The United States pledged long-term support for Ukraine in its war with Russia Thursday under a 10-year security deal being signed by Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Today, the United States is sending a powerful signal of our strong support for Ukraine now and into the future,” said a US statement accompanying the security agreement, shortly before the signing ceremony at the G7 summit in southern Italy.

The United States intends to provide Ukraine with assistance related to the provision of military products, intelligence data, military training, and the development of the military-industrial complex, Reuters reported.