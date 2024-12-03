We Are Not Prepared for What Is Happening

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ripping blizzards and record snows across the Great Lakes paralyzing interstate traffic, while record snow and blizzards paralyze China, Russia and Turkey in the same days. We are seeing the transition from record flooding and rainfall to record snowfall and blizzards across the N. Hemisphere. Our infrastructure is not equipped for this long term.