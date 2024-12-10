Current state of the civilian terminal at Khmeimim Airport after the fall of Bashar al-Assad - deserted uniforms and rifles

This is the current state of the civilian terminal at Khmeimim Airport after the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

A total wreck, looted, with military uniforms scattered around after Syrian soldiers changed into civilian clothes.

It looks like the videos were made by Russian servicemen stationed at the military section of the airport, which houses the Russian Khmeimim air base.

Cynthia... there are many videos that I don't think that I can post of execution videos that are awful.