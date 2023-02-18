IS AN AMERICAN INVASION UNDERWAY?

Umm, guys we need to revisit this. This isn't how this was spelled out and i can't even find the info again but Chinese have 100,000 of these things according to reports. You wouldn't have THAT many unless you were gonna use em. Period. That's to do something with. These things carry weapons, people and spyware and they do it above where we can't see. Above airplanes, in the stratosphere... civilians can't see that. We would have no idea. They could also use them to stage project blue beam. Say everyone is in on this... China runs the bluebeam program from 50k feet and fires munitions thru them... that's alien's far as the common man knows... this really does match some of the necessary components it would take to pull this off and gets a lil too close actually... what don't we know? THIS may be the actual story here. I mean, they also did their due dilligence to tell us this is in play. The "balloons are coming"... not exactly what we were expecting but, holy cow, it's perfect. It does it all. 8ncluding invasion and the inability to see the invasion until ots too late. Are we being invaded at the moment? We just wouldn't know... hit meeeeee! [email protected]







