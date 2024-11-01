The Escalation of the Situation in the Middle East: Highlights of the Week 25 - 31 October 2024⚡️

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week October 25-31, 2024

▪️The Israeli Air Force launched a retaliatory strike on Iranian territory, an operation codenamed Days of Repentance. It used the airspace of Jordan as well as neighboring Iraq.

▪️The main strikes hit the outskirts of Tehran, particularly the neighborhoods of Parchin and Khojir. There are located enterprises for the production of solid-fuel rocket engines, hit four mines.

▪️Also targeted was the Semnan space center used by Iran's IRGC aerospace forces. However, the Iranians did not suffer serious damage, only one building was hit.

▪️Meanwhile, Yemeni Houthis launched a drone attack on Israel's Ashkelon. The drone managed to cross the Israeli border, but failed to reach its target and landed in an open area.

▪️In the Red Sea region, fighters of the Ansarallah movement hit several cargo ships. Thus, MAERSK KOWLOON was attacked by cruise missiles, SC MONTREAL by drones, and MOTARO by ballistic missiles.

▪️Simultaneously with the strike on Iran, Israeli troops attacked the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. The work of air defense units was recorded in Damascus, Homs, Latakia, Tartus and Al-Suwayda.

▪️In the east, pro-Iranian forces shelled U.S. Armed Forces positions at the al-Tanf base and the Conoko and al-Omar fields. In turn, US forces struck SAA facilities on the right bank of the Euphrates River.

▪️In the north of the country, the strikes of the Turkish Armed Forces against the facilities of the Kurdish forces continued with less intensity. At the same time, clashes between Kurds and militants of the pro-Turkish Syrian National Army were recorded.

