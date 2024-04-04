BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JOHN AND VON LIVE PODCAST W/ GUEST MARK SARGENT
John Gischala
John Gischala
20 views • 04/04/2024

Now Streaming on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-3465242

John Gischala - https://cash.app/$Yochanan770


Computer Information:

Manufacturer: Acer

Model: Nitro AN515-58

Form Factor: Laptop

CPU Brand: 12th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-12500H

Windows 11 (64 bit)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

Desktop Resolution: 3840 x 1080

Logitech StreamCam Full HD Webcam (Graphite)


My Discord - https://discord.gg/XfdsdzZ

My Steam - https://steamcommunity.com/id/JohnGischala/


Von Helton Links


https://truthsocial.com/@realVonHelton

https://gab.com/realVonHelton

https://odysee.com/@realVonHelton

https://cash.app/$JamesPaulvonHelton


https://www.torahfriendspodcast.com/


Disclaimer / Information: Yochanan Avraham (John Gischala) / James Paul Von Helton and the guests of the channel are not doctors, investors, or lawyers. The statements made by the host(s), their guest(s) and/or this channel are just opinions. Information on this site should NOT be used to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any condition, or be used as legal or investment advice.


#vonhelton #johngischala #livestream


IF I RECORD I USE....

ELGATO HD60X 4K60 GAME CAPTURE


mark sargentjohn and vongischalajohn gischalavon helton
