🤡‘Godmother of Israeli settlements’ laughs off forced Palestinian transfers as ‘minor felony’ to BBC’s Louis Theroux - "it's a light felony"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Godmother of Israeli settlements’ laughs off forced Palestinian transfers as ‘minor felony’ to BBC’s Louis Theroux.
Adding:
(Iran's) Khamenei's advisor warns of 'UNIMAGINABLE' consequences for Israel attacking Iran's nuclear sites
'But question is: Are [Netanyahu's] threats independent or in coordination with Trump to advance negotiations?' — Ali Shamkhani